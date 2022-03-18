Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will report sales of $314.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.80 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

