Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.14. Ladder Capital reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

LADR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

