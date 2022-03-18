Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Limelight Networks reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 3,345,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,140. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

