Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.05). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($11.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($11.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.90) to ($7.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

Shares of MDGL opened at $98.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,280,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

