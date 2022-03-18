Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of OR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 6,367,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

