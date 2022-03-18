Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to report $74.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $313.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $337.58 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.