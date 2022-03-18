Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $132.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.13 million. Q2 reported sales of $116.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $578.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.21 million to $580.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $687.31 million, with estimates ranging from $684.84 million to $690.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $110.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

