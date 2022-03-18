Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

