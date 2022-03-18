Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.40. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after acquiring an additional 179,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after acquiring an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.