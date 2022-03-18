Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce $4.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will post $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.26 and the highest is $5.01. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $5.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

