Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.16. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

ADP stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

