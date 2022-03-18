Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $144.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CEVA by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of CEVA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA opened at $39.05 on Friday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,905.00, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

