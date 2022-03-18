Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce $203.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.30 million. Chegg posted sales of $198.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $843.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -365.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 32.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 25.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.