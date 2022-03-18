Zacks: Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,732,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.53 million, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

