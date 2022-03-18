Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. DURECT also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in DURECT by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DURECT by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in DURECT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

