Zacks: Analysts Expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.