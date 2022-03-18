Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $628.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.99 million and the highest is $645.58 million. FirstCash reported sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $67.58 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

