Zacks: Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.37). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of FUBO opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.38. fuboTV has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

