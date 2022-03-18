Zacks: Analysts Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will post $16.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $68.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $20.77 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 239,922 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

