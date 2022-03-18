Zacks: Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

