Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

LW traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $54.58. 2,101,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,107,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.