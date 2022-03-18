Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 235,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $894.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 72,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

