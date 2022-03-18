Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.42 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $68.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.