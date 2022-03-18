Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBBN opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

