Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.45 Million

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to post $62.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $259.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $260.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.65 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

