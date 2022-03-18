Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 5,782,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,721. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $264.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

