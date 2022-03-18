Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $697.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will post $697.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.00 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $634.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

