Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.13 Million

Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report $99.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.20 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $79.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $415.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

