Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.85). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

