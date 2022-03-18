Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $458.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) to report $458.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $352.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

RingCentral stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.91 and a 12-month high of $337.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

