Zacks: Brokerages Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Post $2.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) to post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $11.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

TTE stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

