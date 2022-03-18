Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

TNL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 880,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,801. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $80,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $45,243,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 507,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $27,265,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

