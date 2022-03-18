Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.95 Million

Brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to post $48.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. Zai Lab posted sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $259.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $313.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $486.25 million, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $680.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

