Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54. Approximately 2,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,149,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after buying an additional 1,450,960 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,550,000 after purchasing an additional 685,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.