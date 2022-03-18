Zano Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and $120,118.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,887.69 or 0.99996211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00068480 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00233409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00285264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00127899 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00030514 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,111,143 coins and its circulating supply is 11,081,643 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

