ZClassic Market Cap Tops $659,908.45 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $659,908.45 and $634.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00416311 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00097153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005536 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

