Zealium Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

Zealium (NZL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $14,883.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002497 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00311217 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,567 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.