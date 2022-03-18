Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $419.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

