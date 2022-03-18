Zel One Day Trading Volume Tops $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00367530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00072128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00093154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003547 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.