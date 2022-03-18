Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 3.31%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Zepp Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 280,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zepp Health by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health (Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.