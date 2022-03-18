Zero (ZER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Zero has traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $195,012.36 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00375324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00093963 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,190,861 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.