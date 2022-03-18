ZeroSwap Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $703,270.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

