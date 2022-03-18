Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 6%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.67. 12,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,080,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZETA. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

