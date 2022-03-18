Zeusshield Tops One Day Volume of $13,865.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $187,008.19 and approximately $13,865.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00035858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00106731 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

