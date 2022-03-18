Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shot up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 22,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,946,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

ZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at $9,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $12,133,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.