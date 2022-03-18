Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32.60 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $529.33 million and approximately $32.60 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.00276295 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003917 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01239105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003262 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,827,235,982 coins and its circulating supply is 12,535,768,829 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.