ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 78.21%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

