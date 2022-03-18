ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 3.3%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.60 and last traded at $84.10. Approximately 125,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,381,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 80.00%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

