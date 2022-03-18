Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Down 2.9%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.71 and last traded at $66.37. Approximately 10,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,584,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.34.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

