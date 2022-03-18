Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $1,128,900.00 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZTS stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.90. 2,578,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,970. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.73 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day moving average is $209.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

